Taylor Swift surprises fans with 'Mary's Song' performance after 16yrs

By Isha Sharma 12:29 pm Jul 07, 2024

What's the story Taylor Swift thrilled her audience at the sold-out Eras Tour show in Amsterdam on Saturday by performing a medley that included Mary's Song, a track she hadn't performed live since 2008! The song has taken on new meaning since Swift began dating NFL player Travis Kelce, as highlighted by her singing the closing lyrics: "I'll be 87, you'll be 89 / I'll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky, oh my my my."

Swift's performance acknowledged her relationship with Kelce

Swift's rendition of Mary's Song was met with enthusiastic applause from fans who noticed the lyrical reference to Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs player, whose jersey number is 87, shares the birth year (1989) with Swift - a fact also commemorated in one of her namesake album titles. Kelce has been a consistent presence at Swift's record-breaking stadium tour and even joined her onstage during a London show last month.

NFL stars and spouses attended Swift's Amsterdam concert

Among the attendees of this memorable concert were Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany. The couple was in Amsterdam as part of their European vacation. Interestingly, Swift made a special alteration to the lyrics of Karma during the concert, referencing "the guy on the Chiefs," a line she uses whenever Kelce is present at her shows.

Swift returned to the Netherlands after 4-year hiatus

This concert series marked Swift's first return to the Netherlands since her 1989 World Tour in 2015, having skipped the country during her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. Following her three concerts in Amsterdam, Swift is scheduled to perform two consecutive nights in Zurich, Switzerland. Later this summer, she will wrap up the European leg of her tour with five dates in London.