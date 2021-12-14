Entertainment 'Naruto Shippuden' is among India's top-10 streamed shows since November!

Indians are loving 'Naruto Shippuden;' did you watch it yet?

In the age of multiple streaming platforms, competing to attract viewers with new and coming projects every day, only some shows and movies get to enjoy longevity. And, Naruto Shippuden is one such show. The anime series has managed to reign on the hearts of Indians for over a month by staying in the top 10 streamed TV shows list. Here's more.

Naruto Shippuden picks up from where the original Naruto series left, two years hence. It centers around an older Naruto Uzumaki, the orphan boy who led the original show too. Apart from featuring extensive training in ninjutsu and supernatural powers, the show depicted impressive character growth and strong bonds of friendship. Around 500 episodes of Naruto Shippuden are available on anime streamer Crunchyroll.

As per streaming data provided by JustWatch, the TV show has made it to the top 10 streamed shows in India list from November to December. Sure, the show went up and down the rankings but it never went below the top 10. The only other show to have achieved a similar feat is Bigg Boss. It has been consistently at the top.

Shows like Game of Thrones, Arcane, Money Heist, and Dexter have also made repeated entries but not continuously. If we look at streaming data before November, Naruto Shippuden had made it to the elite class even in October. As per JustWatch's popularity score for the month of October, the anime show was at the 9th spot with Netflix's Squid Game topping the list.

Even though Naruto has been doing this well and India's anime-loving audience is huge, finding anime shows in English often proves to be hard. While streaming giants like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and HBO Max have some titles, new episodes of ongoing series can take a long time to air. Another deterrent is the wide availability of pirated websites that offer high-quality anime for free.