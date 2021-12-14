Entertainment 'Velle' review: Decent performances, picks up pace in second half

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 14, 2021, 02:45 pm

Did you check out Abhay Deol's recent release 'Velle'?

Abhay Deol, Mouni Roy, and Karan Deol starrer Velle was released over the weekend. A remake of the popular 2019 Telugu film Brochevarevarura, Velle demands your attention during the second half. Makers have kept its plot full of tension with unexpected twists in the story. With decent performances by the actors, the film is worth viewing at least once. Here's our detailed review.

Plot The story confuses you but unravels twists one by one

Deol plays a struggling writer Rishi, who wants to work with superstar Rohini (Roy). He narrates to her a story of how a set of friends tries to kidnap a girl from their group to send her away from her father. Rohini doubts if it's a true incident. How the narration affects Rishi and Rohini's personal lives forms the crux of the story.

Performances Deol and Roy's subtle chemistry is heartwarming

Deol looks mature and portrays a writer convincingly. He has immense potential, and we do want to see more of him. Roy sizzles on-screen every time she appears. However, she didn't have a scope to do much here. Karan (son of Sunny Deol), as Rahul, appears decent. He needs to hone his craft though. Anya Singh as Riya also stays true to her character.

Minuses The first half looks stretched, unnecessary

Director Deven Munjal's movie gets too stretched during the first half. He loses a viewer's focus with unnecessary detailing of school life. However, he manages to get a grip post-interval. Some jokes fall terribly flat and made me wonder why they were even included in the script. The movie would have been much different if the screenplay was crisp, tight, and on-point.

Verdict The movie will appeal to the younger generation

In a nutshell, Velle will appeal to youngsters because of its fresh vibe. However, you can easily watch it once with your family. Verdict: 3/5 stars (for the gripping second half and Deol's performance). This weekend, there will be a war between Tollywood and Hollywood, as their respective big-budget films Pushpa and Spider-Man: No Way Home, are releasing. Which one will you watch first?