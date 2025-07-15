'Monsters' star Cooper Koch joins Andrew Garfield in 'Artificial'
What's the story
Cooper Koch, the breakout star from Monsters, has been cast in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film Artificial, reported Deadline. The movie also stars Yura Borisov and Andrew Garfield. Although the details about Koch's character and the film's plot are still under wraps, it is known that Artificial is a comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence.
Plot speculation
Is 'Artificial' inspired by Sam Altman's firing at OpenAI?
While official plot details are still under wraps, sources suggest that Artificial may be inspired by the 2023 events at OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company. The film could explore the dramatic firing and rehiring of CEO Sam Altman in a matter of days.
Production team
Simon Rich will produce the film
Simon Rich, who wrote the script for Artificial, will also be producing the film. He will be joined by David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford from Heyday Films, and Jennifer Fox. The project was first announced in early June this year. Amazon MGM Studios is backing the project.
Actor's journey
Koch earned a Golden Globe nod for 'Monsters'
Koch recently earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Erik Menendez in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The show was part of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's critically acclaimed true-crime anthology series Monster on Netflix. It topped the Nielsen Streaming Chart with billions of minutes viewed. Meanwhile, Monica Barbaro is still in talks to star in Artificial. She will likely play former CTO Mira Murati.