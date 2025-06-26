Iyo vs Io: Altman reveals how the trademark dispute unfolded

Sam Altman , the CEO of OpenAI , has publicly shared private conversations leading up to a lawsuit against his company. The legal action was initiated by Iyo, a hearing device start-up founded by Jason Rugolo. In an effort to defend his company and its new product "Io," Altman took to X (formerly Twitter) to post screenshots of email exchanges between him and Rugolo.

Business proposal Rugolo pitched his AI-audio hardware start-up, Iyo, to Altman In a March 4 email, Rugolo pitched his AI-audio hardware start-up, Iyo, to Altman. He asked the OpenAI CEO if he would be interested in investing $10 million. "We are launching the best possible hardware interface to interact with AI-agents, after having obsessively focused on this problem since 2018," Rugolo wrote. However, Altman declined the offer as he was already working on something similar.

Collaboration inquiry Rugolo then asked if OpenAI would collaborate with Iyo After declining the investment offer, Rugolo asked if OpenAI would be interested in collaborating with Iyo. Altman said he would have to consult Jony Ive, a former Apple designer who is leading the launch of Io. Last month, OpenAI acquired Ive's AI hardware company for nearly $6.5 billion. The next email exchange took place in May when Rugolo pointed out some fixes made by Iyo after a demo shown to the OpenAI team.

Trademark concerns 'I'm getting blown up on the names situation' On May 23, days after OpenAI announced its acquisition of "Io," Rugolo expressed his concerns about the name. "I'm getting blown up on the names situation," he wrote. He also asked Altman if OpenAI was serious about potentially bringing Iyo in. However, Peter Welinder, OpenAI's VP of product, said he doesn't think there's a fit as their devices are very different and don't work yet.

Legal action OpenAI removes 'Io' branding from its website On June 22, OpenAI quietly removed the "Io" branding from its website. The company later said it had to do so due to a temporary restraining order issued in response to Iyo's trademark lawsuit filed on June 9. OpenAI's hardware team testified that their device isn't an "in-ear device, nor a wearable." In the lawsuit, Iyo alleges that OpenAI was aware of its technology before launching Io.