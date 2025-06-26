Is Shell planning an $80B takeover of BP?

British multinational oil and gas company Shell has reportedly denied being in early-stage talks to acquire rival British Petroleum (BP) in a potential mega-merger, despite earlier reports suggesting otherwise. The move, if successful, would be the largest oil deal since the $83 billion Exxon Mobil merger in 1998. The acquisition could also be a major shake-up in the energy sector, pitting Shell against larger rivals like Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

Market implications BP's valuation and market position BP is currently valued at some $80 billion. If Shell were to acquire it, the deal would be a landmark combination of two supermajor oil companies. Despite earlier reports of discussions being in their early stages, Shell has denied that talks are taking place. A successful merger could give Shell's global trading business greater reach and strengthen its position in liquefied natural gas markets.

Corporate dynamics Shell has been outperforming BP Shell, which has a market value of over $200 billion, has been outperforming BP in recent years. The latter has struggled after a failed transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. It has also faced years of management turmoil and operational disasters. Activist investor Elliott Investment Management, which owns over 5% of BP's shares, has been pushing for changes at the company since February.

Strategic shifts BP announces increase in oil and gas production In response to investor frustrations, BP has announced plans to increase oil and gas production while reducing investments in clean energy. The company is also trying to sell its lubricants business under the Castrol brand and part of its solar unit Lightsource. Recently, BP's Chairman Helge Lund, a key proponent of the company's low-carbon strategy, announced his resignation.