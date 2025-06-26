Is Shell planning an $80B takeover of BP?
What's the story
British multinational oil and gas company Shell has reportedly denied being in early-stage talks to acquire rival British Petroleum (BP) in a potential mega-merger, despite earlier reports suggesting otherwise. The move, if successful, would be the largest oil deal since the $83 billion Exxon Mobil merger in 1998. The acquisition could also be a major shake-up in the energy sector, pitting Shell against larger rivals like Exxon Mobil and Chevron.
Market implications
BP's valuation and market position
BP is currently valued at some $80 billion. If Shell were to acquire it, the deal would be a landmark combination of two supermajor oil companies. Despite earlier reports of discussions being in their early stages, Shell has denied that talks are taking place. A successful merger could give Shell's global trading business greater reach and strengthen its position in liquefied natural gas markets.
Corporate dynamics
Shell has been outperforming BP
Shell, which has a market value of over $200 billion, has been outperforming BP in recent years. The latter has struggled after a failed transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. It has also faced years of management turmoil and operational disasters. Activist investor Elliott Investment Management, which owns over 5% of BP's shares, has been pushing for changes at the company since February.
Strategic shifts
BP announces increase in oil and gas production
In response to investor frustrations, BP has announced plans to increase oil and gas production while reducing investments in clean energy. The company is also trying to sell its lubricants business under the Castrol brand and part of its solar unit Lightsource. Recently, BP's Chairman Helge Lund, a key proponent of the company's low-carbon strategy, announced his resignation.
Strategic focus
Shell's acquisition of BP could be complicated by cultural clashes
Shell has been concentrating on its most profitable operations, promising to increase oil and gas production while scaling back green energy targets. However, acquiring BP would take years of integration and could be complicated by cultural clashes and the sale of overlapping assets. Despite these challenges, a successful merger would allow Shell to spread costs over a larger operating base and potentially appease UK regulators who may oppose foreign ownership of BP.