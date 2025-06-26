Panasonic stops selling washing machines, refrigerators in India: Here's why

Panasonic is downsizing its consumer electronics business in India, exiting unprofitable categories such as refrigerators and washing machines. The decision comes after the Japanese electronics giant struggled to capture significant market share in these segments. The company will also be closing production lines for these products at its Jhajjar factory in Haryana, which currently serves as a contract manufacturer for other brands.

Workforce impact Restructuring exercise likely to result in high double-digit job cuts The restructuring exercise by Panasonic is likely to result in high double-digit job cuts. The company is looking at relocating some of its workforce, including those at the factory. A Panasonic India spokesperson said the company is "fully committed to supporting them (employees affected) through this transition and are actively providing necessary assistance to ensure they are equipped for their next opportunity."

Strategic shift Panasonic will now focus on TVs and ACs Post-revamp, Panasonic will focus on two major electronic categories in India: televisions and air conditioners. The decision to exit washing machine and refrigerator categories is part of a broader strategy to focus on residential and commercial ACs, as well as TVs. The spokesperson said, "In line with our global strategy and evolving market dynamics, Panasonic in India is rebuilding operations to focus on future-ready growth segments such as home automation, heating ventilation & cooling, B2B solutions, electricals, and energy solutions."