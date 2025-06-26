Panasonic stops selling washing machines, refrigerators in India: Here's why
What's the story
Panasonic is downsizing its consumer electronics business in India, exiting unprofitable categories such as refrigerators and washing machines. The decision comes after the Japanese electronics giant struggled to capture significant market share in these segments. The company will also be closing production lines for these products at its Jhajjar factory in Haryana, which currently serves as a contract manufacturer for other brands.
Workforce impact
Restructuring exercise likely to result in high double-digit job cuts
The restructuring exercise by Panasonic is likely to result in high double-digit job cuts. The company is looking at relocating some of its workforce, including those at the factory. A Panasonic India spokesperson said the company is "fully committed to supporting them (employees affected) through this transition and are actively providing necessary assistance to ensure they are equipped for their next opportunity."
Strategic shift
Panasonic will now focus on TVs and ACs
Post-revamp, Panasonic will focus on two major electronic categories in India: televisions and air conditioners. The decision to exit washing machine and refrigerator categories is part of a broader strategy to focus on residential and commercial ACs, as well as TVs. The spokesperson said, "In line with our global strategy and evolving market dynamics, Panasonic in India is rebuilding operations to focus on future-ready growth segments such as home automation, heating ventilation & cooling, B2B solutions, electricals, and energy solutions."
Industry competition
Panasonic's recent market share was below 2%
Panasonic's exit from the washing machine and refrigerator segments is mainly due to fierce competition from Korean brands LG and Samsung, as well as Chinese brand Haier. The company has been unable to capture more than 1-3% market share in these categories. According to sales researcher NielsenIQ, Panasonic's recent market share was 1.8% in washing machines and around 0.8% in refrigerators.