Netflix reunites with Sofia Carson for 'My Oxford Year'

Sofia Carson's latest romantic film, My Oxford Year, is set to premiere on Netflix on August 1. The movie is based on Julia Whelan's novel of the same name and features a love story between an American student at Oxford University and an English professor. The chemistry between the lead characters, Anna De La Vega (Carson) and Jamie Davenport (Corey Mylchreest), was evident in the recently released trailer.

Film synopsis Here's the plot of 'My Oxford Year' My Oxford Year follows the love story of Jamie and Anna, who bond over their shared interest in poetry. Their romance deepens as they explore London together. However, things take a turn when Anna reveals she has to return home to New York, and Jamie harbors a life-altering secret of his own. This complicates their relationship further as they try to navigate their love amid these challenges.

Cast details Carson, Mylchreest both have had hit Netflix titles Carson, known for her role in the 2022 Netflix drama Purple Hearts, not only stars in My Oxford Year but also serves as an executive producer. She revealed to People that she was immediately drawn to Mylchreest during auditions. "I just thought he was so magnetic and such an exciting actor," she said. Mylchreest is recognized for his role as King George III in the 2023 Netflix series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.