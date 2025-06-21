OTT: When, where to watch Danny Boyle's '28 Years Later'
What's the story
The horror thriller film 28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, was released on Friday. The film, which has received positive reviews worldwide, will make its digital debut on Netflix, reported IndiaTimes. The film will reportedly be available for streaming around early October.
Streaming agreement
Sony's deal with Netflix
28 Years Later is a major release backed by Sony Pictures. The studio has a streaming deal with Netflix, which is why the film will land on this streamer. While the exact date of the OTT release is not confirmed, previous Sony films such as The Garfield Movie and Bad Boys: Ride or Die have been released on Netflix four months after their theatrical premieres.
Film overview
Sequel to Boyle's '28 Days Later'
28 Years Later is connected to the 2002 film 28 Days Later, which was also directed by Boyle. The story revolves around a new outbreak of the Rage virus nearly three decades after the original outbreak. A new generation must now withstand this ghost from the past in its bid to survive. The movie stars Alfie Williams, Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes.