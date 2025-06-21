Page Loader
Home / News / Entertainment News / OTT: When, where to watch Danny Boyle's '28 Years Later'
Summarize
OTT: When, where to watch Danny Boyle's '28 Years Later'
'28 Years Later' is headed to Netflix

OTT: When, where to watch Danny Boyle's '28 Years Later'

By Isha Sharma
Jun 21, 2025
01:42 pm
What's the story

The horror thriller film 28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, was released on Friday. The film, which has received positive reviews worldwide, will make its digital debut on Netflix, reported IndiaTimes. The film will reportedly be available for streaming around early October.

Streaming agreement

Sony's deal with Netflix

28 Years Later is a major release backed by Sony Pictures. The studio has a streaming deal with Netflix, which is why the film will land on this streamer. While the exact date of the OTT release is not confirmed, previous Sony films such as The Garfield Movie and Bad Boys: Ride or Die have been released on Netflix four months after their theatrical premieres.

Film overview

Sequel to Boyle's '28 Days Later'

28 Years Later is connected to the 2002 film 28 Days Later, which was also directed by Boyle. The story revolves around a new outbreak of the Rage virus nearly three decades after the original outbreak. A new generation must now withstand this ghost from the past in its bid to survive. The movie stars Alfie Williams, Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes.