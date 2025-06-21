Dave Bautista reportedly in talks for 'Road House 2'

Dave Bautista , known for his roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and Dune , is reportedly being eyed for a role in Road House 2, reported Variety. The sequel to the hit film Road House is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios. Representatives for Bautista and the streaming service have not yet commented on this development.

Director's chair Guy Ritchie directing 'Road House' sequel Guy Ritchie, known for his work on films like The Gentlemen and Aladdin, will be directing Road House 2. Jake Gyllenhaal is set to reprise his role as ex-UFC fighter Dalton in the sequel. Road House, which came out in 2024, was a reboot of the 1989 classic starring Patrick Swayze and followed Dalton's journey as a bouncer in the Florida Keys who gets caught up in an outlaw war.

Streaming success Know more about the film The Road House reboot, directed by Doug Liman, was released in March on Prime Video last year. It reportedly broke records for the streamer by attracting nearly 80 million viewers worldwide in its first eight weeks. This made it MGM's "most-watched produced film debut ever on a worldwide basis," according to then-studio chief Jennifer Salke.