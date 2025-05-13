'No job..here': Indian woman warns against pursuing master's in UK
What's the story
Janhavi Jain, an Indian working professional in London, has warned international students thinking of doing their master's in the United Kingdom.
In a post on social media platform X, she said almost 90% of her batchmates ended up going back home without jobs because of the tough job market and stringent immigration laws.
"There are no jobs... I will tell you to not come. 90% of my batch had to go back because there are no jobs," she wrote.
Jain's post on X
I have tons of people text me about coming to the UK for masters, I will tell you to not come, 90% of my batch had to go back because there are no jobs, unless you have money to throw, don’t consider it— Janhavi Jain (@janwhyy) May 11, 2025
Jain's perspective on job market and immigration laws
Even after getting a job herself, Jain stressed that hers was an exception, not the rule.
She rejected comments implying the UK has always been more welcoming of wealthy international students than serious professionals.
"It was never this bad," she said, adding that earlier, 60-70% of international students got jobs after graduation.
Rising living costs and job competition
Jain's warning has brought to light the growing challenges for international students in the UK, especially as visa rules tighten and firms cut down on sponsorship for work permits.
A user on X recounted their experience, saying, "Rising living costs, limited job opportunities, and tough competition present more challenges than before."
They added many of their friends from the EU and the UK are struggling too, and some have returned to India.
UK makes permanent residency rules tougher
To make matters worse, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a stern new set of policy measures on Monday, including raising the wait time for anyone seeking permanent status from five to 10 years.
Only those who have lived in the UK for 10 years will be eligible to apply for permanent residency.
The move is expected to have a considerable impact on Indians, who account for the largest group of professionals and students arriving in the UK each year.