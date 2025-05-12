RRR scripted history by becoming the first Indian film to bag an Oscar for Best Original Song with Naatu Naatu.

The movie also bagged honors at various global platforms, including the Golden Globe Awards.

The track was released in several languages: Hindi as Naacho Naacho, Tamil as Naattu Koothu, Kannada as Halli Naatu, and Malayalam as Karinthol.

Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra crooned its Hindi version.