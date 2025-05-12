Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and Rajamouli attend 'RRR' London screening
What's the story
Globally acclaimed Indian film RRR was given a special screening at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.
The event featured a live orchestral performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, the film's stars, and its renowned director, SS Rajamouli, attended the screening.
RRR's official X (formerly Twitter) handle gave a glimpse of the jam-packed hall, captioning it, "HistoRRRY!! #TogetheRRRAagain @RoyalAlbertHall."
Twitter Post
Take a look at the screening
HistoRRRY!! #TogetheRRRAgain 🔥🌊 @RoyalAlbertHallpic.twitter.com/JxsGaJBQtJ—
RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 11,2025
Film accolades
'RRR' celebrated for its Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu'
RRR scripted history by becoming the first Indian film to bag an Oscar for Best Original Song with Naatu Naatu.
The movie also bagged honors at various global platforms, including the Golden Globe Awards.
The track was released in several languages: Hindi as Naacho Naacho, Tamil as Naattu Koothu, Kannada as Halli Naatu, and Malayalam as Karinthol.
Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra crooned its Hindi version.
Film synopsis
'RRR' is a fictional tale of real Telugu freedom fighters
RRR is a fictional tale inspired by the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.
Charan and NTR Jr. played the lead roles in this epic action drama. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran.
The Royal Albert Hall screening was a musical celebration of this cinematic masterpiece. Earlier, the team shared a social media post inviting fans to experience the magic of the film once again alongside its creators.