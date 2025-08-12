'Sender asked for Kohli's number': Ashwin reveals encountering phone scam

In a bizarre case of mistaken identity, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recently encountered a phone number scam. The former India off-spinner revealed the incident on his YouTube channel. He said he got a WhatsApp message from someone pretending to be New Zealand's Devon Conway , who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Here are further details.

Doubtful inquiry What did Ashwin do? Initially, Ashwin thought the message could be real. However, when the sender asked for Virat Kohli's number, he got suspicious. To test this person, Ashwin gave a non-active number for Kohli and casually mentioned a bat he had "given" to Conway. The reply that came back was "good," confirming Ashwin's doubts, as he had never given any bat to Conway in reality.

Immediate response Ashwin alerted CSK Upon realizing the deception, Ashwin immediately blocked the number and reached out to Chennai Super Kings's communication channels. His quick action confirmed that it was indeed a fake account. This incident highlights how easily impersonation can happen and how even cricketers need to be cautious about who they are really speaking to on the other end of the line.