Trump takes over Washington DC police, deploys National Guard 

United States President Donald Trump has invoked a decades-old law to bring the DC Metropolitan Police Department under federal control. The move is aimed at tackling what he called "violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals" in Washington, DC As many as 800 National Guard troops will be deployed to help "reestablish law, order and public safety" in the city, with troops allowed to perform their duties without restrictions.

Crime-fighting strategy National Guard to assist with logistics and transportation The National Guard will assist with logistics and transportation, freeing up local police for arrests. This is similar to Trump's earlier deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles to aid federal immigration raids. The decision was taken despite opposition from California Governor Gavin Newsom. The combined effort in Washington DC will focus on homelessness and violent crime, with Trump stressing residents should feel safe leaving their homes and visiting stores.

Leadership role Attorney General Pam Bondi to supervise federal takeover Attorney General Pam Bondi will supervise the federal takeover of DC's police forces. Muriel Bowser, the Democratic mayor of Washington, has disputed Trump's claims of unchecked violence, pointing out that violent crime fell to its lowest level in more than three decades last year. Hundreds of officers from various federal agencies, including the FBI, ICE, DEA, and ATF, have already been deployed across the city.