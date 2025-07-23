'Fantastic Four' post-credits scene leaked: Major spoiler out

Scene specifics

How does the scene play out?

In the leaked post-credits scene, Sue Storm is seen reading a book to her infant son, Franklin Richards. She asks H.E.R.B.I.E. to pass her the book and notices a figure in a green cape holding Franklin. Despite trying to use her powers, she fails as Franklin is seen holding Doom's mask. The scene ends with the message "The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday."