'Fantastic Four' post-credits scene leaked: Major spoiler out
What's the story
The post-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps has reportedly been leaked online, giving fans a glimpse into the future of Marvel's first family. The scene confirms their involvement in Avengers: Doomsday and introduces them to their biggest foe, Dr. Doom. This revelation comes as Marvel Studios prepares for the film to release on Friday, starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby.
Scene specifics
How does the scene play out?
In the leaked post-credits scene, Sue Storm is seen reading a book to her infant son, Franklin Richards. She asks H.E.R.B.I.E. to pass her the book and notices a figure in a green cape holding Franklin. Despite trying to use her powers, she fails as Franklin is seen holding Doom's mask. The scene ends with the message "The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday."
Future implications
Franklin's powers will be explored in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
The post-credits scene confirms the Fantastic Four's role in Avengers: Doomsday. It also raises questions about the powers of Sue and Reed Richards's son, Franklin. In the comics, Franklin is an omega-level mutant who once made Galactus his herald. The future of this narrative will depend on Marvel's chosen path for these characters.