Page Loader
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Fantastic Four' post-credits scene leaked: Major spoiler out
Summarize
'Fantastic Four' post-credits scene leaked: Major spoiler out
'Fantastic Four' post-credit scene leaked

'Fantastic Four' post-credits scene leaked: Major spoiler out

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jul 23, 2025
06:34 pm
What's the story

The post-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps has reportedly been leaked online, giving fans a glimpse into the future of Marvel's first family. The scene confirms their involvement in Avengers: Doomsday and introduces them to their biggest foe, Dr. Doom. This revelation comes as Marvel Studios prepares for the film to release on Friday, starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby.

Scene specifics

How does the scene play out?

In the leaked post-credits scene, Sue Storm is seen reading a book to her infant son, Franklin Richards. She asks H.E.R.B.I.E. to pass her the book and notices a figure in a green cape holding Franklin. Despite trying to use her powers, she fails as Franklin is seen holding Doom's mask. The scene ends with the message "The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday."

Future implications

Franklin's powers will be explored in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

The post-credits scene confirms the Fantastic Four's role in Avengers: Doomsday. It also raises questions about the powers of Sue and Reed Richards's son, Franklin. In the comics, Franklin is an omega-level mutant who once made Galactus his herald. The future of this narrative will depend on Marvel's chosen path for these characters.