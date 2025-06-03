RCB crowned champions of IPL 2025, claim maiden title: Stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been crowned the champions of the 2025 Indian Premier League season.
RCB claimed their maiden IPL title after beating Punjab Kings in the high-octane final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
A concerted bowling display helped the Royal Challengers defend 190.
Notably, RCB have become the second franchise with titles in both the IPL and Women's Premier League.
RCB innings
RCB accelerate in middle overs
RCB had a steady start after PBKS elected to field first.
While Virat Kohli played the anchor, Philip Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, and Liam Livingstone got starts.
Jitesh Sharma's 10-ball 24 lifted RCB up from 131-4 thereafter.
Arshdeep Singh took three wickets in the final over to restrict RCB, with Kyle Jamieson also scalping three.
RCB finished on 190-9 in 20 overs.
PBKS innings
How PBKS's run-chase panned out
PBKS started well as Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya added a 43-run stand.
However, Josh Hazlewood broke the partnership, dismissing Arya in the Powerplay. Prabhsimran and Shreyas Iyer also departed before the 100-run mark.
Although Josh Inglis counter-attacked, Krunal Pandya's spell gave RCB impetus. He took two wickets for 17 runs from four overs.
Shashank Singh inspired hope, but PBKS fell short.
Kohli
Highest run-scorer against PBKS in IPL
Although Kohli wasn't at his best, he was RCB's top-scorer in the match. He scored a 35-ball 43 (3 fours).
With this, he became the highest run-scorer against PBKS in the IPL. He surpassed David Warner, who scored 1,134 runs against PBKS at 49.30.
Notably, Kohli and Warner are the only players with 1,000-plus IPL runs against PBKS as of now.
Information
Most runs against an opponent
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has raced to 1,159 runs against PBKS, now the most against an opponent in the IPL. The second place is also occupied by Kohli, who owns 1,146 runs against Chennai Super Kings.
Mayank
Mayank completes 100 IPL sixes, 5,000 runs in T20s
Mayank showed promise in the first innings before getting dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal. He scored an 18-ball 24.
The Indian batter touched the 100-six mark with his first maximum of the match.
With his 12th, Mayank also completed 5,000 runs in T20 cricket. The Indian batter, who entered the match with 4,988 runs, attained the feat in his 215th match.
Information
Chahal has dismissed Mayank Agarwal eight times in T20s
As per ESPNcricinfo, Chahal dismissed Mayank for the eighth time in T20 cricket. Seven of those dismissals have come in the IPL. The latter has scored 84 runs in this rivalry from 56 balls, striking at 150.
Jamieson
Jamieson takes crucial wickets
Jamieson gave PBKS their first breakthrough in the form of Philip Salt. The former struck in the second over, defusing the Salt threat.
Jamieson then sent RCB skipper Rajat Patidar back in the 11th over. His fourth over cost 3 sixes and as many wides, however, it resulted in Liam Livingstone's wicket.
Jamieson conceded 48 runs in four overs.
Arshdeep
Arshdeep shines at death
Arshdeep bowled the match's first over, conceding 13 runs off it. The left-arm seamer was wicketless in his first three overs, giving away 37 runs.
However, his last over, also the innings's final, turned the tide. He started by dismissing the dangerous Romario Shepherd.
Arshdeep signed off by dismissing Krunal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He conceded 40 runs in four overs.
Wickets
Third-most wickets for PBKS in an edition
Arshdeep concluded his IPL 2025 season on a high. He was PBKS's consistent wicket-taker throughout the season.
The left-arm seamer finished with 21 wickets from 17 matches.
As per Cricbuzz, Arshdeep now has the third-most wickets for PBKS in an IPL edition. He is only behind Andrew Tye (24 in 2018), Harshal Patel (24 in 2024), and Kagiso Rabada (23 in 2022).
Information
A rare final!
As mentioned, both RCB and PBKS hadn't won an IPL title before the 2025 final. As per Cricbuzz, the last instance of an IPL final featuring two teams without an IPL trophy was in 2016 (RCB vs SRH).
Record
Second franchise with this feat
RCB have become the second franchise with both IPL and Women's Premier League (WPL) trophies.
They joined Mumbai Indians, who won the WPL in 2023 and 2025. MI also own five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020).
In 2024, the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB claimed the WPL honor after beating Delhi Capitals in the final in Delhi.
Information
Priyansh enters record books
Priyansh fell to Hazlewood for a 19-ball 24. His knock had 4 fours. The PBKS opener concluded the season with 475 runs, the most for an uncapped Indian batter in their debut IPL season, as per Cricbuzz.