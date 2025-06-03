What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru racked up 190/9 (20 overs) against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final.

Kyle Jamieson and Arshdeep Singh took three wickets each as the Kings restricted RCB to a sub-200 total.

The latter scalped each of his three wickets in the final over, conceding just three runs.

Notably, both Jamieson and Arshdeep conceded 40-plus runs each.

Here are the key stats.