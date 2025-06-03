IPL 2025 final: PBKS's Arshdeep, Jamieson take three wickets each
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru racked up 190/9 (20 overs) against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final.
Kyle Jamieson and Arshdeep Singh took three wickets each as the Kings restricted RCB to a sub-200 total.
The latter scalped each of his three wickets in the final over, conceding just three runs.
Notably, both Jamieson and Arshdeep conceded 40-plus runs each.
Here are the key stats.
Jamieson
Jamieson takes crucial wickets
Jamieson gave PBKS their first breakthrough in the form of Philip Salt. The former struck in the second over, defusing the Salt threat.
Jamieson then sent RCB skipper Rajat Patidar back in the 11th over.
His fourth over cost 3 sixes and as many wides, however, it resulted in Liam Livingstone's wicket.
Jamieson concede 48 runs in four overs.
Arshdeep
Arshdeep shines at death
Arshdeep bowled the match's first over, conceding 13 runs off it.
The left-arm seamer was wicketless in his first three overs, giving away 37 runs.
However, his last over, also the innings's final, turned the tide. He started by dismissing the dangerous Romario Shepherd.
Arshdeep signed off by dismissing Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He conceded 40 runs in four overs.
Milestone
Third-most wickets for PBKS in an edition
Arshdeep concluded his IPL 2025 season on a high. He was PBKS's consistent wicket-taker throughout the season.
The left-arm seamer finished with 21 wickets from 17 matches.
As per Cricbuzz, Arshdeep now has the third-most wickets for PBKS in an IPL edition.
He is only behind Andrew Tye (24 in 2018), Harshal Patel (24 in 2024), and Kagiso Rabada (23 in 2022).
Information
A look at key stats
Overall, Arshdeep has raced to 97 wickets from 82 IPL games at an average of 26.49. His tally includes 2 four-fers and a fifer. On the other hand, Jamieson now has 14 wickets from 13 IPL encounters at 29.71.