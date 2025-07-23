Bombay Dyeing's stock hit an intraday high of ₹189.15

Bombay Dyeing share jumps 16%: What's driving the rally?

By Mudit Dube 03:46 pm Jul 23, 202503:46 pm

What's the story

Bombay Dyeing's share price skyrocketed by 16% on Wednesday after reports emerged of Jehangir Wadia's return to the family-run business. The stock opened at ₹167.51, up from Tuesday's close of ₹165.13, and hit an intraday high of ₹189.15 on the BSE today. Jehangir, son of Wadia Group chairman Nusli Wadia, is said to be focusing on modernizing operations and exploring new growth opportunities for the company.