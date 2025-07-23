Air India crash victims' families received wrong bodies, report claims 

Some families of British victims from the Air India AI-171 crash have been sent the wrong remains, a report by Mirror UK has claimed. These inaccuracies were discovered after Inner West London coroner Dr. Fiona Wilcox attempted to verify the remains of British nationals transported from India by matching their DNA with samples provided by the relatives. Of the 260 crash victims, 52 were British. Their remains were identified using DNA tests and dental records and sent to the UK.

Family turmoil Some families had to cancel funeral arrangements The mix-up has left many families distraught and confused. In one case, a family had to cancel funeral arrangements after learning that the coffin contained an unidentified passenger's body instead of their relative's. Aviation lawyer James Healy-Pratt said, "I've been sitting down in the homes of these lovely British families over the last month... But some of them have got the wrong remains, and they are clearly distraught over this."

Investigation progress 'Commingled' remains of multiple victims found in a single casket In another instance, "commingled" remains of multiple victims were found in a single casket. The family of these victims was eventually able to separate the remains for a funeral service. Another person, Altaf Taju, who lost three family members in the crash, told Daily Mail, "We weren't allowed to. They just said 'this is your mother...father' and gave us a paper label with an ID number on it...It's horrific that this could have happened, but what could anyone do?"

More cases There could be more cases According to the Daily Mail, there are fears that there may be more cases in which families have been given the wrong body or remains. At the moment, the UK government has refused to comment on the matter, with a spokesperson saying, "Formal identification of bodies is a matter for the Indian authorities. We understand that this is an extremely distressing time for the families, and our thoughts remain with them."