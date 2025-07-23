Tata Capital now eyes valuation of $20B in upcoming IPO

Tata Capital Ltd is eyeing a valuation between $18 billion and $20 billion for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) in India. The firm could file an updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) as early as this week, according to Bloomberg. This revised valuation is significantly higher than the earlier target of around $11 billion.

Influence Revised valuation bolstered by rights issue The revised valuation for Tata Capital comes after a successful rights issue and the strong performance of other Indian IPOs, including HDB Financial Services Ltd. The latter drew strong demand and raised some $1.5 billion. The upcoming IPO is expected to raise around $2.2 billion in total, with launch plans set for early September this year.

Market position Tata Capital may become India's 4th-largest shadow bank If the IPO goes as planned, Tata Capital would become India's fourth-largest shadow bank. Currently, Bajaj Finance leads with a market cap of around $69 billion, followed by Bajaj Finserv and Jio Financial Services Ltd, which have valuations of $38 billion and $23 billion respectively. HDB Financial Services debuted earlier this month with a valuation of about $7.7 billion, and gained almost 14% on its first day of trading.