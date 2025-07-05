Crizac IPO frenzy: Subscribed whopping 60 times on final day

Crizac Ltd, a leading provider of student recruitment solutions, has witnessed an overwhelming response to its initial public offering (IPO) . The ₹860 crore IPO was subscribed a whopping 59.82 times on the last day of bidding on Friday. According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) , bids were made for over 154 crore shares against the 2.58 crore shares on offer.

Investor interest How different investor categories fared The IPO drew a lot of interest from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed over 134 times. Non-institutional investors also showed great interest, subscribing 76.15 times. Retail individual investors (RIIs) were not far behind either with a subscription rate of 10.24 times for their portion of the offer. Crizac had set the price band for its IPO at ₹233-245 per share and raised ₹258 crore from anchor investors before opening it up to other categories of investors.

Offer details OFS doesn't allow Crizac to raise funds The IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares worth ₹860 crore by promoters Pinky Agarwal and Manish Agarwal. The OFS includes the sale of equity shares worth ₹723 crore by Pinky and ₹137 crore by Manish. Since this is an OFS, Crizac won't receive any proceeds from the IPO. The company had initially planned to raise ₹1,000 crore in November last year but later revised the offer size downward to ₹860 crore.