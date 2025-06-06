What's the story

Circle Internet Group, a prominent stablecoin issuer, has witnessed an extraordinary surge in its share value.

The company's shares have skyrocketed by as much as 235% after its initial public offering (IPO).

Circle's shares hit a high of $103.75 on Thursday, compared to the $31 IPO price.

The move comes as part of Circle and some of its shareholders raising nearly $1.1 billion through the IPO priced at $31 per share.