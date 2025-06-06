What's the story

HDFC and ICICI Banks are set to implement new rules for their credit card holders starting July 1, 2025.

For HDFC Bank, the changes mainly affect charges related to online gaming, wallet loads, and reward points on insurance transactions.

For ICICI Bank, the changes involve revised service charges and ATM usage conditions.

The move comes as part of a regular review process by banks to keep their credit card rewards programs sustainable in the long run.