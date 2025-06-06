Own HDFC or ICICI credit card? These rules are changing
What's the story
HDFC and ICICI Banks are set to implement new rules for their credit card holders starting July 1, 2025.
For HDFC Bank, the changes mainly affect charges related to online gaming, wallet loads, and reward points on insurance transactions.
For ICICI Bank, the changes involve revised service charges and ATM usage conditions.
The move comes as part of a regular review process by banks to keep their credit card rewards programs sustainable in the long run.
Fee changes
HDFC Bank introduces monthly usage threshold for certain transaction categories
HDFC Bank has introduced a new monthly usage threshold for certain transaction categories. If the spending exceeds this threshold, a specific fee will be charged.
For instance, if you spend over ₹10,000 per month on online gaming platforms like Dream11 or MPL, a 1% charge will be levied on the total amount.
However, this charge is capped at ₹4,999 per month regardless of how much you spend beyond the limit.
Additional charges
Fees on wallet loads and utility bill payments
HDFC Bank has also introduced a 1% charge on wallet loading transactions exceeding ₹10,000 per month. This applies to third-party wallets like Paytm and Ola Money.
The same charge applies for utility bill payments exceeding ₹50,000 per month.
However, insurance premium payment transactions are exempt from this fee as they are not considered utility transactions by HDFC Bank.
Reward point revisions
Limit on reward points for insurance transactions
HDFC Bank has also revised the reward point limits for insurance transactions on its credit cards.
The new monthly limit is 10,000 reward points for Infinia and Infinia Metal credit cards.
For Diners Black, Diners Black Metal, H.O.G Diners Club, and Biz Black Metal credit cards, the limit is 5,000 reward points per month, while other cardholders have a revised limit of 2,000 reward points per month.
These changes will be effective from July 1, 2025.
ICICI updates
Changes in service charges across ICICI Bank credit cards
ICICI Bank has also revised its service charges and usage conditions.
For cash deposits, cheques, demand drafts, and pay order transactions, customers will now be charged ₹2 per ₹1,000 deposited with a minimum charge of ₹50 and maximum of ₹15,000.
ATM charges have also been increased after three free transactions at other banks' ATMs. Now, ICICI will charge ₹23 for financial transactions and ₹8.50 for non-financial ones beyond the free limit.