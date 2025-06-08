Four companies to raise ₹300cr via IPOs next week
What's the story
The primary market in India is gearing up for a busy week, with four companies planning initial public offerings (IPOs) to raise over ₹300 crore.
The upcoming listings will be on BSE, NSE, and SME platforms, covering sectors such as manufacturing, engineering, and chemicals.
The surge in IPO activity comes amid a cautious yet optimistic market sentiment.
Upcoming IPOs
Oswal Pumps to open its IPO on June 13
Oswal Pumps, a leading manufacturer of water pumps and pumping systems, will launch its IPO on June 13. The subscription period will remain open till June 17.
The shares will be listed on BSE and NSE with IIFL Capital managing the issue.
The price band for the offer is yet to be announced.
Engineering and power sectors
Monolithisch and Jainik Power's IPOs
Monolithisch India, an engineering solutions company, will open its IPO on June 12 and close on June 16.
The firm hopes to raise up to ₹82.02 crore with a price band of ₹135-143 per share.
Jainik Power and Cables will also launch its IPO on June 10, closing on June 12. It will have a price band of ₹100-110 per share and an issue size of ₹51.30 crore.
Both IPOs will be listed on the NSE SME platform.
Chemicals and fragrances
Sacheerome, Ganga Bath's SME listing on June 11
Sacheerome, a chemicals and fragrances company, will open its IPO on June 9. The price band is ₹96-102 per share with an issue size of ₹61.62 crore.
The shares will be listed on the NSE SME platform with GYR Capital Advisors managing the issue.
Separately, shares of Ganga Bath Fittings will be listed on the NSE SME platform on June 11.