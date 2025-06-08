What's the story

Germany's leading manufacturing companies are increasingly looking to partner with Indian firms. The move comes as India has become the world's fourth-largest economy.

The German companies are particularly interested in collaborating on future technologies in sectors such as green energy, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals.

Rainer Wittich, CEO of EDAG Production Solutions GmbH & Co. KG, emphasized India's importance as a growing market with immense talent potential for new technology development.