Skipping classes? You could lose your US student visa
What's the story
The United States has issued a stern warning to Indian and foreign students regarding their visa status.
The US Embassy in India has said that students who drop out or skip classes risk having their visas canceled.
This warning comes after a major deportation drive conducted by America earlier this year.
Employment reporting
ICE warns international students on OPT
The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had also warned international students about the status of their Optional Practical Training (OPT), attached to their visas.
These students were told that failing to report their employment within 90 days could lead to cancelation of their legal status in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).
Travel advisory
US colleges advise international students against travel
In light of the deportation drive ordered by US President Donald Trump, several American colleges had also advised international students against traveling outside the country.
The move was aimed at reducing the risk of visa cancelation.
This comes amid heightened scrutiny over student visa compliance and immigration regulations in the US.
Warning
Indian immigrants warned of potential deportation
The US Embassy in India had also issued a warning to Indian immigrants about the possibility of deportation.
The announcement on social media platform X stated, "If you remain in the United States beyond your authorized period of stay...you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future."