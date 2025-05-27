What's the story

Germany and its allies have lifted restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles for the first time.

"There are no longer any range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, adding that this includes support from Britain, France, and the United States.

The move comes after Russia launched record drone attacks against Ukraine over the weekend.

However, Merz did not clarify whether Germany will supply Kyiv with its powerful long-range Taurus missiles.