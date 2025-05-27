What's the story

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed willingness to hold peace talks with India during a visit to Tehran, Iran, on Monday.

The PM said he was ready to discuss all issues, including Kashmir, terrorism, water disputes, and trade.

"We want to resolve all disputes...through negotiations and are also ready to talk to our neighbor on trade and counter-terrorism," he said at a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.