Speaking to reporters later in Hanoi, Macron acknowledged the video was real but slammed how it had been interpreted.

"There's a video showing me joking and teasing my wife and somehow that becomes a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe, with people even coming up with theories to explain it," the president said.

"The videos are all real, and yes, sometimes people tamper with them, but people are attributing all kinds of nonsense to them," he said.