'Was joking...teasing': Macron downplays viral video showing wife shoving him
What's the story
French President Emmanuel Macron has dismissed a viral video that appears to show his wife, Brigitte, shoving him inside a plane.
The incident occurred as they landed in Hanoi, Vietnam, for a Southeast Asia tour.
In the footage, Brigitte's hands can be seen pushing Macron's face before he quickly regains composure and waves to the awaiting press and officials.
As they descend the steps, Macron offers Brigitte his arm, which she declines, instead holding the railing.
Video controversy
Macron addresses speculation over viral video
Speaking to reporters later in Hanoi, Macron acknowledged the video was real but slammed how it had been interpreted.
"There's a video showing me joking and teasing my wife and somehow that becomes a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe, with people even coming up with theories to explain it," the president said.
"The videos are all real, and yes, sometimes people tamper with them, but people are attributing all kinds of nonsense to them," he said.
Twitter Post
The viral video
French President Emmanuel Macron got slapped from his wife Brigette in full public & Paparazzi view as he stepped off the Presidential Plane in Vietnam. 2nd Pic shows his reaction 😂#Macron #EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/qbVaRf0mCA— Rosy (@rose_k01) May 26, 2025
Personal life
Macron's relationship with Brigitte scrutinized
Initially, the Elysee Palace also denied any incident on the plane but later downplayed its significance.
The couple has been married since 2007, and their relationship has often attracted attention due to its unconventional nature.
Brigitte was Macron's drama teacher when they met, while he was just 15.
Despite the controversy surrounding their relationship, Macron has always defended it against online attacks and conspiracy theories, including that Brigitte was born a man.
Disinformation attack
Macron faces online disinformation campaign
The viral video incident comes as Macron is already battling an online disinformation campaign.
Earlier this month, the Elysée dismissed a viral claim that he was using cocaine on a train to Kyiv with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The rumor was traced back to pro-Russian accounts that claimed a tissue picked up by Macron was a cocaine bag.