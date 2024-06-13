Try this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 12:43 pm Jun 13, 2024

What's the story The banh mi sandwich, a celebrated Vietnamese street food, has won hearts globally with its unique blend of flavors and textures. Originating from the French colonial period in Vietnam, this dish represents a fusion of French and Vietnamese culinary traditions. Traditionally featuring a combination of meats and vegetables, our version takes on a vegetarian twist without compromising on taste. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegetarian banh mi, gather one whole grain baguette, one thinly sliced cucumber, half a cup of pickled carrots and daikon, two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon rice vinegar, one teaspoon sesame oil, 100 grams firm tofu in thin slices, fresh cilantro leaves, two tablespoons vegan mayonnaise, and one thinly sliced jalapeno (optional for heat).

Step 1

Prepare the tofu

Start by marinating the tofu slices in soy sauce and sesame oil for at least 15 minutes to infuse them with flavor. After marinating, pan-fry the tofu slices over medium heat until they are golden brown on both sides. This step not only cooks the tofu but also gives it a delightful texture that's both crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

Step 2

Pickle your vegetables

While your tofu marinates or cooks, prepare the pickled vegetables if not already done. Mix rice vinegar, a little sugar, and salt in a bowl until dissolved. Add thinly sliced carrots and daikon radish to this mixture, letting them sit for about 15 minutes. This imbues them with the signature tangy crunch essential to any banh mi sandwich.

Step 3

Assemble your sandwich

Slice your baguette lengthwise, not cutting all the way through, to form a pocket. Spread vegan mayonnaise on both sides of the bread. Begin with cucumber slices, then add the marinated, pan-fried tofu pieces. Top with your pickled carrots and daikon radish mix. This method ensures each bite is filled with the sandwich's diverse flavors and textures.

Step 4

Add final touches

To finish off your sandwich, add fresh cilantro leaves for that burst of freshness typical to many Vietnamese dishes. If you're up for some heat, add thin slices of jalapeno pepper here as well. The combination of creamy mayo with crunchy vegetables and savory tofu encased in crusty bread creates an explosion of flavors that makes this vegetarian banh mi truly satisfying.