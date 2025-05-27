2 dead, 9 injured in mass shooting at Philadelphia park
What's the story
A mass shooting in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park on Monday night has left two people dead and nine others injured.
The incident took place around 10:30pm near the intersection of Lemon Hill Drive and Poplar Drive.
Among the injured are at least two juveniles; however, their identities and ages have not been disclosed.
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway in Philadelphia shooting
The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the incident but has not confirmed if any arrests have been made or revealed a possible motive for the shooting.
Aerial footage from local media showed a heavy police presence at the scene, with investigators cordoning off a wide area of Fairmount Park to search for evidence.
Second incident
Little River, South Carolina also witnesses mass shooting
The Philadelphia shooting comes a day after another mass shooting in Little River, South Carolina.
The incident occurred on Sunday night around 9:30pm near a boat dock along the Intracoastal Waterway.
At least 11 people were hospitalized after the gunfire.
Authorities later deemed the shooting an "isolated incident" and assured there is no ongoing threat to the community.
No arrests have been made in connection with this incident either.