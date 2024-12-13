The Elysee Palace announced the decision

France's President Macron appoints Francois Bayrou as new prime minister

What's the story French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Francois Bayrou as the country's new prime minister. The Elysee Palace announced the decision on Friday, after Macron and Bayrou met for nearly two hours. Despite initial reports suggesting slim chances for Bayrou, he emerged as the chosen candidate after a delayed decision that surpassed Macron's self-imposed deadline.

Political backdrop

Bayrou's appointment follows collapse of Barnier's government

According to an AFP journalist on the scene, Macron's decision was made so late that staff at the French prime minister's residence, the Matignon Palace, had already thrown open the red carpet. But they were unable to decide how high to position the new PM's microphone for the official transfer ceremony. Bayrou's appointment comes after Michel Barnier's government collapsed following a no-confidence vote. The vote was initiated over disagreements on a proposed social security budget to cut France's massive deficit.

Alliance negotiations

Macron seeks stability amid political divisions

In a bid to maintain stability, President Macron is now mulling expanding his political alliance or striking deals with opposition parties. The move is aimed at avoiding future no-confidence motions like the one that brought down Barnier's government. Talks have also been held with moderate political forces, barring the far-right National Rally and hard-left France Unbowed parties.

4th PM

Bayrou is the country's fourth PM this year

Bayrou is the country's fourth prime minister this year, following Barnier's resignation on December 5 in the wake of the historic no-confidence vote. Barnier had been in office for less than three months, succeeding Gabriel Attal, France's youngest prime minister ever, and Elisabeth Borne before him. The incoming PM will now face many of the same pressures as his predecessor, with the left and right set to press the new administration on their respective agendas for the 2025 budget.