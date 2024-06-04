Next Article

Cook this lip-smacking Vietnamese banh mi baguette at home

By Anujj Trehaan 11:28 am Jun 04, 2024

What's the story The Vietnamese banh mi baguette, blending French and Vietnamese cuisine, originated in Vietnam during the French colonial period. It has become a global street food favorite. Traditionally filled with various meats, our version is vegetarian and eggless, making it accessible to more people. Let's begin cooking to bring the vibrant flavors of Vietnam into your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegetarian banh mi, you will need one large baguette, two tablespoons of soy sauce, one tablespoon of sesame oil, one cup of thinly sliced cucumber, one-half cup of pickled carrots and daikon radish, two tablespoons of vegan mayonnaise, one tablespoon of sriracha sauce (optional for heat), fresh cilantro leaves to taste, and salt and pepper for seasoning.

Step 1

Prepare the pickled vegetables

Start by preparing the pickled vegetables. Combine half a cup each of thinly sliced carrots and daikon radish with a quarter cup of vinegar, two tablespoons of sugar, and half a teaspoon of salt. Allow this mix to sit for at least an hour or overnight in the fridge. This infuses the vegetables with the tangy flavors characteristic of banh mi.

Step 2

Ready the baguette

Begin by slicing your baguette lengthwise, ensuring not to cut all the way through; it should open like a book. Proceed to lightly toast the baguette, adding texture and warmth. This step is essential for achieving the banh mi's signature exterior crunch while keeping the inside soft, making it a crucial part of creating the perfect banh mi experience.

Step 3

Flavoring and assembly

In a small bowl, thoroughly mix vegan mayonnaise with sriracha sauce to your liking for a spicy kick. Generously spread this blend on both sides of the toasted baguette. Next, arrange the tangy pickled vegetables and crisp cucumber slices for added freshness. To enhance flavors, lightly drizzle with soy sauce and sesame oil, creating an umami-rich experience in every bite.

Step 4

Final touches

To finish, generously add fresh cilantro leaves. Their vibrant freshness balances the richness from other components beautifully. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Then, carefully close your baguette, ensuring all the delicious ingredients are neatly tucked inside. Your vegetarian Vietnamese banh mi is now perfectly assembled and ready for you to enjoy its delightful flavors.