Whip up this delicious Vietnamese avocado ice cream

By Anujj Trehaan 10:50 am Jun 04, 202410:50 am

What's the story Vietnamese avocado ice cream, known as kem bo in Vietnam, is a unique and delightful dessert that combines the creamy texture of avocados with the sweet taste of condensed milk. Originating from Vietnam, this dish has gained popularity worldwide for its simplicity and deliciousness. It's a perfect treat for those looking for vegetarian and eggless options. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To create this exotic dessert, gather three ripe avocados, one 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk, one cup of coconut milk, half a teaspoon of vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. These ingredients come together to form a smooth, creamy ice cream that's both refreshing and indulgent. Perfect for a unique treat that combines simplicity with delicious flavors.

Step 1

Preparing the avocados

Begin by slicing the avocados in half lengthwise and then remove the pits. Use a spoon to carefully scoop out the avocado flesh into a blender or food processor. It is essential to use ripe avocados because they are softer, which makes them easier to blend into a smooth consistency. This step is crucial for achieving a creamy base for your ice cream.

Step 2

Blending ingredients together

Into the blender with the avocado, add sweetened condensed milk, coconut milk, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. Blend on high until completely smooth. It's crucial to ensure no lumps remain for achieving the ice cream's desired creamy texture. This blending step is key to ensuring your ice cream has the perfect smoothness and creaminess.

Step 3

Freezing process

Pour the smooth mixture into an ice cream maker, churning according to the manufacturer's instructions until soft-serve consistency is achieved. If an ice cream maker is not available, pour it into a freezer-safe container. Freeze for about four hours or until firm. This ensures the mixture solidifies evenly, achieving the creamy texture and rich flavor characteristic of this ice cream.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Once it's frozen to your preference, scoop the Vietnamese avocado ice cream into bowls or cones. Enhance it with a garnish of crushed peanuts or coconut flakes for authenticity. This dish shines on warm days, offering a refreshing coolness. It's an ideal treat for enjoying the simple pleasure of a cool, creamy dessert under the sun.