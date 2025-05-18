What's the story

US President Donald Trump has slammed retail giant Walmart for its plans to hike prices, owing to the government's import duties.

He urged the company on his social media platform, Truth Social, to "eat the tariffs" instead of passing these costs onto American consumers.

Trump spoke after Walmart warned of potential price hikes on various items, including groceries and children's car seats.

Walmart issued its warning in response to the US government's decision to temporarily lower tariffs on Chinese imports.