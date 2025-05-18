What's the story

Gensol Engineering's Chief Financial Officer Jabirmahendi M Aga has resigned from his position.

His exit comes just days after the company's founders, Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, resigned.

In his resignation letter, Aga noted that the "disorganization of critical data across various departments is hindering" Gensol's ability to respond effectively to ongoing inquiries by multiple regulatory authorities.