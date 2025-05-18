Epic urges US court to make Apple approve Fortnite's return
What's the story
In a new court document, Epic Games has asked District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to order Apple to review and approve its submission of Fortnite for the US App Store.
The company claims that Apple is again ignoring the judge's April order, preventing the rejection of apps that use external payment links.
Legal tussle
Apple delays Fortnite's return to US App Store
In a letter shared by Epic late Friday, Apple said it wouldn't take any action on the Fortnite app submission until the Ninth Circuit rules on its pending request for a partial stay of the new injunction.
Epic argues this delay is a retaliation for its legal battle with Apple.
The company insists it has adhered to Apple's guidelines in its current submission of Fortnite, a popular online video game.
App resubmission
Fortnite's return to EU App Store
After Gonzalez Rogers's April decision, Epic had announced plans for Fortnite's return to the US App Store.
The company has since submitted the game twice, the latest submission featuring content from an update to the EU version of the game.
However, instead of approving Fortnite in the US, Apple removed it from the EU App Store.
This removal was attributed by Epic to Apple's decision to block its US submission.
Compliance issues
Epic accuses Apple of requiring multiple app versions
Apple had asked Epic to resubmit the app without the US storefront, saying it was "to not impact Fortnite in other geographies."
But, Epic contends that this would require submitting multiple versions of the app, which is against Apple's guidelines.
The company is now seeking the court to enforce its injunction and hold Apple in contempt again.
It also wants Apple to accept any compliant Epic app, including Fortnite, for distribution on the US App Store.
Court decision
Judge's previous ruling and potential implications
Throughout this case, Judge Gonzalez Rogers hasn't ordered Fortnite's return to the store. In her 2021 ruling, she had found Epic had knowingly broken its developer agreement with Apple.
The judge would likely have to agree that Apple is once again in contempt of court, as she did in her April 30th ruling, as 9to5Mac reported.
However, it remains unclear how this latest development will affect Apple's stance on Fortnite's submission.