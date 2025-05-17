What's the story

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) pumped a whopping ₹4,452.3 crore into the Indian equity markets from May 13 to May 16, according to data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

The highest inflow was observed on Friday when FPIs invested a net ₹5,746 crore in Indian equities.

However, Tuesday witnessed a net outflow of ₹2,388 crore, reflecting some uncertainty or profit booking by foreign investors.