Foreign investors pump over ₹4,450cr into Indian equities this week
What's the story
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) pumped a whopping ₹4,452.3 crore into the Indian equity markets from May 13 to May 16, according to data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).
The highest inflow was observed on Friday when FPIs invested a net ₹5,746 crore in Indian equities.
However, Tuesday witnessed a net outflow of ₹2,388 crore, reflecting some uncertainty or profit booking by foreign investors.
Investment trend
Total FPI investment in Indian equities
The recent inflows have taken the total FPI investment into Indian equities for May to ₹18,620 crore.
The surge indicates an improved investor confidence, perhaps due to easing global concerns and stable domestic growth prospects.
Despite the positive trend in May, FPIs remain net sellers in 2025 with a total net outflow of ₹93,731 crore since the start of the year.
Market recovery
Net investments by FPIs in Indian equities
Net investments by FPIs in Indian equities remained at ₹4,223 crore in April, showing a turnaround in foreign investment trends.
After months of net outflows, this reflects renewed investor confidence in the Indian economy.
The Nifty ended 4.2% higher while Sensex was up by 2,875 points.
Among sectors, all major sectoral indices traded positively, but Defence, Realty, and Capital Market indices outperformed with gains of 17%, 11.50%, and 10.85% respectively.