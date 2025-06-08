India's second-richest person earned less than his peers in FY25
What's the story
Gautam Adani, India's second richest person, drew a total remuneration of ₹10.41 crore in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.
The amount is lower than what most industry peers and even some top executives within his group earned during the same period.
However, the figure is a 12% increase from the ₹9.26 crore he earned in FY24.
Earnings details
Breakdown of Adani's remuneration for FY25
Adani's remuneration for FY25 from the group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), included a ₹2.26 crore salary and another ₹28 lakh in perquisites, allowances, as well as other benefits.
The total earnings from AEL stood at ₹2.54 crore, slightly higher than the previous fiscal year.
He also drew ₹7.87 crore from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ)—a ₹1.8 crore salary and a commission of ₹6.07 crore.
Comparison with peers
Adani's pay lower than most family-owned conglomerates
Adani's pay is lower than that of heads of most large family-owned conglomerates in India.
For example, telecom czar Sunil Bharti Mittal earned ₹32.27 crore in FY24 while Rajiv Bajaj took home ₹53.75 crore during the same period.
Pawan Munjal and L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan also out-earned Adani with their respective earnings of ₹109 crore and ₹76.25 crore, respectively.
Group comparison
Even some executives within group companies earned more
Adani's remuneration is also lower than that of some chief executives within his own group companies.
AEL CEO Vinay Prakash earned ₹69.34 crore, including a ₹4 crore salary and ₹65.34 crore in perquisites, allowances, and variable incentives, for exceptional performance in the mining services and integrated resources management business of the company.
Family earnings
How much did family members earn?
Adani's son Karan received ₹7.09 crore from APSEZ, while the company's CEO Ashwani Gupta earned ₹10.34 crore.
Gautam's younger brother Rajesh earned ₹9.87 crore from AEL, while his nephew Pranav got ₹7.45 crore and another nephew, Sagar, took home ₹7.50 crore from Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) during the same fiscal year.