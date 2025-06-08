What's the story

Gautam Adani, India's second richest person, drew a total remuneration of ₹10.41 crore in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

The amount is lower than what most industry peers and even some top executives within his group earned during the same period.

However, the figure is a 12% increase from the ₹9.26 crore he earned in FY24.