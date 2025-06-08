What's the story

HDFC Bank has announced its decision to take legal action against the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical (LKMM) Trust.

The move comes after the trust called for the suspension and prosecution of Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD & CEO of HDFC Bank, over alleged financial fraud.

The bank strongly denies these allegations, claiming they are attempts to obstruct loan recovery from defaulters.