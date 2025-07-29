When, where to watch Ryan Coogler's 'Eyes of Wakanda' 

Marvel Animation has announced the early release of its upcoming animated series , Eyes of Wakanda. The show, executive produced by Ryan Coogler , which was initially set to premiere on August 6 and then August 27, will now debut on Disney+ on August 1. The announcement was made alongside the release of a new trailer for the four-part series.

Series plot Follows adventures of Wakandan warriors throughout history The series, which was first unveiled at the Annecy International Animation Festival last month, follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. The official logline reads, "In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda." It is produced in partnership with Proximity Media's Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Kalia King.

Voice cast The voice cast includes Cress Williams, Winnie Harlow, and more The voice cast for Eyes of Wakanda includes Cress Williams, Winnie Harlow, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, and Steve Toussaint. The series is directed by Todd Harris, who previously worked as a storyboard artist on both Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and he also serves as an executive producer alongside Coogler and others.