When is 'Panchayat' S05 releasing? Writer says, script is ready
What's the story
The Viral Fever's Panchayat, first released in 2020, has become one of India's most acclaimed shows. It has been heavily praised for its storyline, rooted characters, and performances, and recently returned with its fourth season. In an interview with India Today, writer Chandan Kumar opened up about the challenges of building Phulera and managing expectations for the upcoming seasons. He also revealed that the script for the next season has already been locked!
Expectations
'More seasons...': Writer on handling audience expectations
Kumar said, "The more seasons we do, the more expectations rise among fans." "That is very challenging. Our attempt is not to do something completely out of the box. The story needs to be connected." "There needs to be a prelude to everything that is happening. We don't do anything random. We keep things interconnected."
Season 4
'We already have the direction and script...'
In the fourth season of Panchayat, political rivalry takes the centerstage. Interestingly, by the time viewers started reacting to the third installment, half of Season 4 had already been filmed. Kumar said, "The feedback was almost similar to what we had anticipated." "Similarly, while Season 4 is releasing, we already have the direction and script for Season 5."
Audience appreciation
We don't take audience's love for granted: Kumar
Kumar emphasized that they don't take the audience's love for granted. "Every decision is made keeping in mind the world we've created and the people who've grown with it." The show stars Raghubir Yadav, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Durgesh Kumar, and Ashok Pathak, among others. The fourth season was released on June 24.
Next season
Season 5 likely to premiere next year
In a recent interaction with OTTPlay, actor Sanvikaa, who plays Rinki, shared, "The process for Panchayat Season 5 has begun, and hopefully, maybe by mid-next year or sometime in next year, it will be released." "And we are likely to begin the shoot for season 5, maybe at the end of this year or next year, so writing has started. So once the writing is done, we will start shooting."