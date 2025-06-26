Vidya Balan joins Riteish Deshmukh's historical epic 'Raja Shivaji'

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Balan is "very excited" about her role in Raja Shivaji. The source said, "It was an instant yes from her end to come on board Raja Shivaji, and Riteish too is ecstatic to direct a talent like Vidya." The report further added that Balan has already done her look test for the film. She will join the team in a couple of weeks.

Film's ambition

Film aims to reach pan-Indian audience

Raja Shivaji is one of the few projects from Marathi cinema that aims to reach a pan-Indian audience. The source added, "The tale of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had to come from the heartland of Maharashtra. It's not just a film, but a feeling for the entire team and they are committed to come up with an honest and sincere take on the life of Raja Shivaji." The movie is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026.