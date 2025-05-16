What's the story

The Supreme Court has acquitted a man sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Thane, Maharashtra, in 2013.

The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta, found that the prosecution had failed to establish an unbroken chain of evidence.

The court also found the evidence unreliable and inconsistent with major procedural lapses.