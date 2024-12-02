Summarize Simplifying... In short The Burger King Corporation has won a temporary injunction against a Pune eatery, owned by Anahita and Shapoor Irani, barring them from using the name 'Burger King'.

The US company argues that despite the local restaurant using the name since 1992, prior to Burger King's 2014 entry into India, it has damaged their reputation and business.

What's the story The Bombay High Court has passed an interim order, restraining a Pune-based restaurant from using the name "Burger King." The decision comes pending the outcome of a trademark infringement case filed by US-based fast food giant, Burger King Corporation. The corporation had approached the HC in August, challenging a Pune court's earlier ruling which dismissed its 2011 trademark infringement lawsuit against the local eatery.

The Burger King Corporation has sought an interim injunction against the Pune eatery's owners, Anahita and Shapoor Irani. The firm contends that the local restaurant's use of the "Burger King" name has caused considerable damage to its reputation, goodwill, and business operations. Responding to this appeal, in August, the HC extended a 2012 ad-interim order from the Pune court, temporarily prohibiting the local eatery from using the disputed name.

The division bench of Justices A.S. Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil has stressed that all evidence must be examined in detail before a final verdict is reached. They have directed both parties to maintain their financial transaction records and tax documents for the last decade, until the case is resolved. The interim order restraining the Pune eatery from using the name "Burger King" will stay till then.

The legal counsel for the Burger King Corporation has argued that the Pune court erred in dismissing their lawsuit. He pointed out that the local eatery's use of the "Burger King" name predates the US company's entry into India, but maintained this shouldn't justify its continued use. The Pune eatery has been operating under this name since 1992, long before Burger King Corporation launched operations in India in 2014.