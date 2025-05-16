Bangladeshi national posing as Buddhist monk arrested in Bodh Gaya
What's the story
A 62-year-old Bangladeshi national, Pawan Kanti Barua, has been arrested from the Sleeping Buddha Temple in Bodh Gaya, Bihar.
He had illegally entered India last month and was living at the temple without travel documents.
Barua had been impersonating a monk named Propul Chakma from Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit district and even managed to get a fake Aadhaar card.
Arrest details
Barua's arrest and initial denial
Barua was arrested based on an intelligence tip-off.
He initially denied his identity when confronted by the police, showing them his fake Aadhaar card, which was later seized.
It was only during interrogation that he accepted his real identity as a Bangladeshi national.
He had been in Bodh Gaya for 15 days after illegally entering India.
Barua even participated in the Buddha Jayanti functions this week, police said. according to HT.
Legal action
Barua booked under Immigration and Foreigners Act
The Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya is a major pilgrimage site, attracting thousands of visitors every year.
It is believed to be the place where Buddha attained enlightenment over 2,500 years ago.
Gaya police superintendent Ramanand Kumar Kaushal confirmed that Barua has been booked under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.
This act deals with offenses related to the illegal entry and stay of foreigners in India.