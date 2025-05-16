Barua was arrested based on an intelligence tip-off.

He initially denied his identity when confronted by the police, showing them his fake Aadhaar card, which was later seized.

It was only during interrogation that he accepted his real identity as a Bangladeshi national.

He had been in Bodh Gaya for 15 days after illegally entering India.

Barua even participated in the Buddha Jayanti functions this week, police said. according to HT.