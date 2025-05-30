What's the story

The upcoming Bollywood film Housefull 5 has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A 16+ certificate. However, some changes were recommended to the makers.

The board asked for audio and visual cuts in the film. The changes include replacing certain words and modifying or deleting specific scenes to make them more suitable for viewers.

In a unique move, two versions of Housefull 5 were submitted to the CBFC, both were certified U/A.