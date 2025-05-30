CBFC cuts words like 'item' from 'Housefull 5'
What's the story
The upcoming Bollywood film Housefull 5 has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A 16+ certificate. However, some changes were recommended to the makers.
The board asked for audio and visual cuts in the film. The changes include replacing certain words and modifying or deleting specific scenes to make them more suitable for viewers.
In a unique move, two versions of Housefull 5 were submitted to the CBFC, both were certified U/A.
Changes made
'Haram' and 'item' replaced in 'Housefull 5'
The makers were asked to alter certain dialogues, including changing "nikal dungi" and another line starting with "apne."
The words "item" and "haram" were replaced with more appropriate terms. Additionally, a dialogue occurring at 1 hour and 53 minutes into the film was asked to be deleted.
The changes were made to ensure that the film is suitable for its intended audience while maintaining its comedic essence.
Visual alterations
'Housefull 5' underwent visual cuts for certification
Apart from the required audio changes, the film also underwent several visual cuts to comply with certification guidelines.
A scene depicting "champagne coming" was shortened, and two scenes with hand gestures were "suitably modified."
Another scene featuring "sensual visuals" was reduced by two seconds. In total, 11 seconds of footage were edited or removed to meet the CBFC's requirements.
Star-studded ensemble
'Housefull 5' features a star-studded cast and lengthy runtime
The fifth installment of the Housefull franchise boasts an impressive cast, including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.
The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and is set to release on June 6. It has a runtime of 165 minutes.