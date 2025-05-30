How a documentary scandal halted Diego Maradona's death trial
What's the story
Julieta Makintach, one of the judges in the trial of seven medical professionals accused of negligence in soccer legend Diego Maradona's death, has resigned from her position.
Her resignation came after she was embroiled in a controversy over her involvement in a documentary about the case.
The film covers events from Maradona's death in 2020 to the start of trial in March, with Makintach as one of its main characters.
Now, the future of the trial hangs in the balance.
Proceedings
Court to decide next steps after Makintach's resignation
Following Makintach's resignation, the court will decide whether a new judge will be brought in or a fresh trial will have to start.
The proceedings were previously suspended for a week after prosecutor Patricio Ferrari requested a review of Makintach's involvement in allegedly permitting the filming of the documentary during the trial.
This request was initiated by Julio Rivas, the lawyer for neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, Maradona's primary physician and one of the main defendants in his death case.
Legal proceedings
Luque's lawyer claimed BBC contacted him for documentary interview
Rivas revealed that he had been approached by the BBC for an interview as they were working on a documentary about the trial.
The lawyer held that Makintach might not be impartial because of the filming. Earlier in the week, Prosecutor Patricio Ferrari also accused Makintach of behaving "like an actress and not a judge."
Despite stressing her impartiality, the judge had to resign on Tuesday.
Background
Maradona's death and the ongoing trial
Maradona, who famously led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, passed away on November 25, 2020.
His death occurred while he was under home hospitalization near Buenos Aires following surgery for a hematoma between his skull and brain.
Seven healthcare professionals are currently on trial for allegedly failing to provide adequate care during this period.
If found guilty, they could face a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.