What's the story

Julieta Makintach, one of the judges in the trial of seven medical professionals accused of negligence in soccer legend Diego Maradona's death, has resigned from her position.

Her resignation came after she was embroiled in a controversy over her involvement in a documentary about the case.

The film covers events from Maradona's death in 2020 to the start of trial in March, with Makintach as one of its main characters.

Now, the future of the trial hangs in the balance.