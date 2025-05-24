Here's when to watch Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' on Netflix
What's the story
Salman Khan's much-anticipated film, Sikandar, will start streaming on Netflix from May 25.
Directed by AR Murugadoss and made with a budget of ₹200 crore, the film marked Khan's return to the big screen after Tiger 3 (2023).
However, despite its star-studded cast and emotional storyline, Sikandar failed to impress audiences on its theatrical release.
It reportedly earned ₹185 crore at the box office, failing to break even.
Financial success
Netflix acquired digital rights for ₹85 crore
The makers sold the film's digital rights to Netflix for a whopping ₹85 crore.
The deal not only recouped some of the production costs but also gave the film a second chance to win over viewers.
The ensemble cast includes Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, Sanjay Kapoor, and Nawab Shah, among others.
Career
Khan's recent projects
Khan's recent projects have been a bit of a mixed bag of successes and failures.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023) received negative reviews and earned ₹182.44cr, while Tiger 3 got mixed reviews and minted ₹466cr.
Sikandar, meanwhile, has been a complete letdown critically and commercially.