Salman Khan's much-anticipated film, Sikandar, will start streaming on Netflix from May 25.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and made with a budget of ₹200 crore, the film marked Khan's return to the big screen after Tiger 3 (2023).

However, despite its star-studded cast and emotional storyline, Sikandar failed to impress audiences on its theatrical release.

It reportedly earned ₹185 crore at the box office, failing to break even.