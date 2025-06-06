What's the story

Shriya Pilgaonkar's Chhal Kapat, now streaming on ZEE5, is about deception, betrayals, backstabbing, and a ruthless crime.

Also featuring Anuj Sachdeva, Ragini Dwivedi, Kamya Ahlawat, Yahhve Sharma, and Pranay Pachauri, among others, it's directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Samar Khan.

Despite a somewhat enjoyable premise, Chhal Kapat never rises to the occasion, eventually becoming a lackluster, flat watch.