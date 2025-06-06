'Chhal Kapat' review: Shriya Pilgaonkar's series is half-baked and underwhelming
What's the story
Shriya Pilgaonkar's Chhal Kapat, now streaming on ZEE5, is about deception, betrayals, backstabbing, and a ruthless crime.
Also featuring Anuj Sachdeva, Ragini Dwivedi, Kamya Ahlawat, Yahhve Sharma, and Pranay Pachauri, among others, it's directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Samar Khan.
Despite a somewhat enjoyable premise, Chhal Kapat never rises to the occasion, eventually becoming a lackluster, flat watch.
Plot
Follows a sinister crime at a wedding
Chhal Kapat follows Inspector Devika (Pilgaonkar), who is investigating the "suicide" of Shalu (Sharma).
Shalu was a guest at her friend Alisha's (Ahlawat) wedding, and once she dies under mysterious circumstances, the needle of suspicion points toward all the guests.
These include Alisha, her other friend Mehak (Dwivedi), and Mehak's husband, Vikram (Sachdeva).
Can Devika expose the truth before time runs out?
#1
Pilgaonkar tries her best to salvage the show
Pilgaonkar is an effective, convincing, and dependable lead, and does her best to offer the show some high points.
Since the plot is wafer-thin, she does not always succeed, but she captures the ambition, drive, and frustration of her character extremely well.
She finds good support from Sachdeva, though it's a shame that his character is trapped in a box of clichés.
#2
Fast-paced and doesn't feel like a slog
Chhal Kapat has some snappy dialogue, and Pilgaonkar delivers them with panache and sass.
I also liked its fast-paced approach; there are seven episodes, each under 30 minutes, so it's easy to finish it in a single sitting.
Also, to its credit, it doesn't overstay its welcome and doesn't have many unnecessary or overlong scenes.
#3
No character speaks to you
Chhal Kapat tries to build an air of suspense and mystery around Devika by showing us flashbacks from her life, but it falls flat.
Stereotypical characterizations further bog down the narrative; most characters are unlikable from the very beginning, and overall, the show seems rushed and hurried.
By the time it ends, you feel as if you don't know anyone apart from Devika.
#4
Doesn't completely harness its potential
Since the series is mainly set in the same location (the wedding venue) and features a select group of characters (nearly all being suspects), the show could have been a lot sharper.
But, Chhal Kapat fails to exploit its ripe premise, relying on an exaggerated, dated, and animated style of storytelling that is better suited for TV than OTT.
#5
A mystery with no thrills!
The mystery should have been the strongest aspect of the series, but sadly, it is so predictable and insubstantial that you have next to no interest in knowing what happened to Shalu.
There are loopholes, convenient narrative turns, ludicrous plot twists, abrupt transitions, and scenes that seem only half-done.
CID has woven better episodes around the same premise!
Verdict
Does not offer anything new; 2/5 stars
The competition on OTT is intense, perhaps a lot more than theatrical projects, so mediocre offerings are bound to get lost amid the crowd.
With a predictable plot and a loosely plotted mystery that fails to thrill or excite you, Chhal Kapat has a serviceable premise but falls prey to faulty execution.
You won't miss out on anything by skipping it.
2/5 stars.